The Irish Government has reportedly put forward early plans to stage a series of Live Aid-style gigs across Europe in the future to mark the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hoped that a series of celebratory live shows will take place simultaneously in a number of cities across Europe whenever the pandemic is officially declared to be over.

As the Irish Mirror reports, Catherine Martin, Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, proposed the idea during a recent EU meeting between arts ministers from across the continent.

The Mirror reports that Martin’s counterparts “all agreed with her proposal to organise massive celebrations” to mark the end of the pandemic, with the minister’s plans receiving a “warm reception” across the board.

While a target date for these gigs hasn’t yet been mentioned, it is thought that any celebratory shows of this nature would take place during the summer months and at outdoor venues.

Given that the idea was broached during a meeting of EU ministers, it seems unlikely that the UK, which recently left the EU, will be involved in the gigs.

The original Live Aid gigs were held in July 1985 in London and Philadelphia to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia and across Africa. 20 years later Live 8 was held in London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Philadelphia, Barrie, Chiba, Johannesburg, Moscow, Cornwall and Edinburgh in a bid to combat poverty.

Back in April Lady Gaga co-hosted the coronavirus benefit concert One World: Together At Home, which was streamed online.