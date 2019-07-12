Can he walk it back?

Irn-Bru have said that Noel Gallagher is “cancelled” after the former Oasis star branded Scotland a “third world country”.

The High-Flying Birds frontman made the scathing remark in his ongoing war of words with Lewis Capaldi – which has seen him comparing the Glasgow singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Noel told Variety: “Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his f—ing life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but f—ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

Responding on Twitter, the popular Scottish fizzy drink firm said: “Noel Gallagher is cancelled.”

The tweet has garnered over 1.3k retweets and saw Irn-Bru cheekily playing on their viral fame by offering a link to Liam Gallagher’s soundcloud.

One fan responded: “Dad Rocker picks fight in an attempt to look relevant. Is there anything more tragic?”

While the pair are yet to meet, a chance encounter almost took place yesterday after both Capaldi and Gallagher played Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.

Describing his hopes for a meeting, Capaldi admitted: “I’d love to see him and give him a big hug and a big kiss. I’m sure he’d love it!

“I’m gonna see if I can get side of stage, and I’m gonna shout ‘Noooeell!’, and I’m gonna wave at him. He’s gonna love it!”