Iron Maiden have announced the first UK, Ireland and European dates of ‘The Future Past Tour’ 2023.

The English metal band will kick off their six-date UK run of shows in Glasgow (June 26), stopping off in Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham, before finishing up at London’s O2 on July 7.

The band has also announced five European shows, starting in Krakow, Poland on June 13, with stops in Zurich, Amsterdam and Antwerp, rounding up in Italy on July 15.

The tour will feature previously unperformed songs from their most recent studio album ‘Senjutsu’, along with tracks from 1986’s ‘Somewhere In Time’ and other fan favourites.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here from 9am BST until 8am October 14, while the general sale starts at 9am October 14.

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris said in a statement: “Following the release of our latest album, ‘Senjutsu’, we updated the current ‘Legacy of the Beast Tour’ a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a ‘Senjutsu’ album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit ‘Somewhere In Time’ as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years.

“They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on ‘Senjutsu’, it’s been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe.”

The band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, added: “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on ‘Senjutsu’ for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like ‘Somewhere In Time’ it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new!

“Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”

Find the full European, UK and Ireland tour schedule below, with further dates to be announced in the future.

2023

JUNE

13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

19 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

24 – Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

26 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

28 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

30 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

JULY

3 – Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena

4 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK, O2 Arena

11 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

13 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis

15 – Milan, Italy, The Return of the Gods Festival

The band are currently in the final stages of their North American ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which saw numerous rescheduled dates due to COVID-19.

In a four-star review of ‘Senjutsu’, NME wrote that the album was an “instant classic in Iron Maiden’s 41-year journey”.

“The powerhouse metal sound that’s earned them a religious following in every far-flung corner of the globe remains firm. But here, they take things further; ultimately letting imaginations run wild in an album that’s more confident and idea-packed than ever before.”