Iron Maiden announce 2024 North American tour

Iron Maiden have announced a North American leg of their ‘Future Past Tour’ set to commence in autumn 2024.

Kicking off on October 4, 2024, the metal veterans will play at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA. From there, the band will head off to major cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Denver, Rosemont, Toronto, Quebec and Montreal.

The following month, the group will take on the East Coast on November 1 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. From there, they will make stops in Brooklyn, Pittsburg, Baltimore, Charlotte, Fort Worth, and San Antonio before wrapping up the tour in Chile.

A Live Nation pre-sale is set to begin on Wednesday, November 1 at 10am local time for fans who use the code BACKSTAGE. General ticket sale will begin on Friday, November 3 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Tickets for the Chile show will be sold on November 2 at 12pm local time.

Iron Maiden ‘The Future Past’ 2024 North American tour dates are:

October 2024

4 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA, USA

5 – Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

8 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA, USA

12 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA, USA (on sale now)

14 – MODA Center, Portland, OR, USA

16 – Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA, USA

18 – Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

19 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO, USA

22 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN, USA

24 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL, USA

26 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, CANADA

27 – Videotron Centre, Quebec, QC, CANADA

30 – Centre Bell, Montreal, QC, CANADA

November 2024

1 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA

2 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA

6 – DCU Center, Worcester, MA, USA

8 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

9 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, USA

12 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD, USA

13 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC, USA

16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX, USA

17 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX, USA

27 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, CHILE

Speaking of the new leg of tour, Bassist Steve Harris said: “We’re really excited to be bringing the ‘Future Past tour’ back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both ‘Senjutsu’ and ‘Somewhere in Time’, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!

He continued: “So it’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

In other news, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain revealed that he is almost fully recovered after suffering a minor stroke in January that left him partially paralysed on his right side.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation Power Trip Special, as transcribed by Blabbermouth, the 70-year-old musician said he is “85 to 90 percent back to strength”, but still has some difficulty with the speed and dexterity of his fingers.