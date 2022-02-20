Iron Maiden announce 40th anniversary ‘Number Of The Beast’ cassette

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their seminal third album, ‘The Number Of The Beast’, Iron Maiden will release an ultra-limited pressing of the record on a commemorative white cassette.

The tape is due out on March 18 via Parlophone in the UK, and March 25 via BMG in the US. Depending on where you’re based, the tape will land either a few days shy of, or a few days past, the album’s actual birthday – it first hit UK shelves on March 22, 1982.

UK pre-orders are available now from Iron Maiden’s webstore. The tape will be exclusive to independent record stores in the US, with a list of stockists available via Think Indie.

Advertisement

Notably, this release will feature the 2015 remaster of ‘The Number Of The Beast’, comprising all eight tracks seen on the original release (which means ‘Total Eclipse’, which started popping up on reissues in 1995, is not included here). As for the packaging, this new pressing sports cover art based on the original C-60 cassette released in ’82, with a redesigned and updated inlay.

Take a look at the cover and cassette below:

‘The Number Of The Beast’ was Iron Maiden’s third full-length effort – following 1980’s self-titled record and 1981’s ‘Killers – though it marked their first to feature longstanding frontman Bruce Dickinson. It’s often seen as the band’s breakthrough album, sporting such hit singles as the title track, ‘Run To The Hills’ and ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’.

The band released their 17th album, ‘Senjutsu’, last September. In a four-star review of it, NME’s Rhys Buchanan called it “an instant classic in Iron Maiden’s 41-year journey”.

He wrote: “The powerhouse metal sound that’s earned them a religious following in every far-flung corner of the globe remains firm. But here, they take things further; ultimately letting imaginations run wild in an album that’s more confident and idea-packed than ever before.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Dickinson confirmed he was working on a second solo album, 17 years after minting 2005’s ‘Tyranny Of Souls’ with longterm collaborator Roy ‘Z’ Ramirez. He also opened up about his experience being diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2014, saying he “embraced” the treatment offered to him.