Iron Maiden announce ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ 2022 North American tour

Iron Maiden have announced a new North American tour for 2022 and additional European dates.

The ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour, which was halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off September 7, 2022 in Mexico City.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (December 10) at 10am local time here. Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through to December 5, with a pre-sale following on December 7.

Trivium will support Iron Maiden on the tour starting in El Paso, Texas on September 11 through to September 30 in Spokane, Washington. Within Temptation will take over support duties from October 3 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota through to October 27, the final date of Iron Maiden’s North American leg, in Tampa, Florida.

Prior to that Iron Maiden will make their way across Europe for previously rescheduled ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ shows. An additional six dates have been added in Croatia (May 22), Serbia (May 24), Romania (May 26), Ukraine (May 29), Bulgaria (July 13), and Greece (July 16).

Iron Maiden’s 2022 ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour dates:

MAY

22 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb #

24 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Stark Arena #

26 – Bucharest, Romania @ Romexpo Open Air #

29 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ VDNG #

JUNE

04 – Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest

11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

13 – Belfast, N. Ireland @ Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival

16 – Desse, Belgium @ Graspop

18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

20 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium

23 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock

26 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

27 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome

30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

JULY

02 – Cologne, Germany @ Rhein–Energie–Stadium

04 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

07 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park

09 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

10 – Wiener, Austria @ Neustadt Stadium Open–Air

13 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec #

16 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium #

20 – Bremen, Germany @ Bürgerweide

22 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

24 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Stadium

/31 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Nacional

SEPTEMBER

07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

21 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

27 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

30 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

OCTOBER

03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

11 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre *

12 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre *

15 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre *

17 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center *

19 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum *

27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

# = newly added European tour date

^ = w/ Trivium

* = w/ Within Temptation

In other news, Iron Maiden have joined forced with comic book powerhouse Marvel to release a unique new merchandise collection.

Launching in time for Christmas, the assortment of apparel and accessories intertwines the universes of both brands, highlighting iconic Marvel characters and the classic rock band’s notorious Eddie character.

Designs pay tribute to Wolverine, Venom, Thanos and Deadpool in unique variations of some of Iron Maiden’s iconic album and single covers, such as ‘Fear Of The Dark’, ‘The Trooper’ and ‘Killers’.