Iron Maiden have unveiled a unique football kit made in collaboration with West Ham.

Named after the band’s 1983 song ‘Die With Your Boots On’, the partnership is driven by band co-founder Steve Harris, who has been a die-hard West Ham fan since he was a child.

“I went to see West Ham play against Newcastle when I was nine and my mate was 10,” he explains. “We jumped on a bus and went to the game, and they won 4-3 and that was it. I was hooked!”

Fans of the iconic metal band will be fully aware of Harris’ love for the London football club as he’s been flying the flag for West Ham on stage for decades, with his bass guitar even featuring the club’s iconic logo.

Because of his passion for West Ham many Maiden fans around the world have embraced the club, with some of them even appearing at concerts in Hammers apparel. “When I’m up there playing and I see fans in the audience wearing West Ham stuff it gives me goosebumps,” Harris says.

Launching the kit with West Ham and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, the Maiden bassist was deeply involved in the design process. “I think it’s brilliant,” he says. “I really love that version and colour of the crest, and that old classic kind of kit. It’s a modern shape but with a retro design, and I like that. Up the Irons!”

The kit is available to order now from the Iron Maiden store and official West Ham store.

