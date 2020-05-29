Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down have been announced as the headliners for this year’s virtual Download Festival.

Following the cancellation of this year’s festival through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Download is instead hosting a virtual outing of its annual rock festival which will feature hours of exclusive footage, unseen performances and interactive content.

The footage will be aired via Download Festival’s official social channels on ‘Download TV’ between June 12-14.

In a press release, organisers said: “The weekend will be split into day and evening, where the day will be everything that celebrates the spirit of Download Festival, and the evening brings 2 to 3 hours of tailor-made programming where Downloaders can tune in and rock out.”

With just 2 weeks to go we’re thrilled to announce the first names for #DownloadTV including @IronMaiden, KISS and System Of A Down. 🤘

Friday night will see a replay of 2015 headliners Kiss’ standout festival moments, whilst Saturday will see Iron Maiden “bringing something very special to screens, with nostalgic performances, Legacy Of The Beast snippets, and something just for Download TV,” according to organisers.

Sunday will see footage from across System of a Down’s performances from 2005, 2011 and 2017.

Elsewhere, other performances will be shown exclusively via Download TV on YouTube from the likes of Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Funeral For A Friend, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup and more.

Other interactive events will include live artist Q&A’s, special lockdown performances, music tutorials and mindfulness sessions.

Organisers added: “Downloaders are encouraged to put tents up in the garden, wear Download merch, dress as your favourite hero, send in photos and videos – the weekend is about the fans and celebrating the Download community.

“Download Festival would like to remind everyone to stay safe, stay home and save lives – practice safe social distancing and follow government guidelines.

Back in March, the organisers of Download Festival launched a new piece of limited edition merch in aid of the NHS.