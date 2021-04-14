Iron Maiden reschedule European ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour to 2022

Iron Maiden have rescheduled their European ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – see new dates for 2022 below.
The metal legends’ manager Rod Smallwood said in a statement: “Naturally the band are hugely disappointed; a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take.
“They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same. As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart.”
Tickets for Maiden’s rescheduled shows remain valid. Some venues have changed – get all the information here.
‘The Legacy Of The Beast’ European tour 2022:
JUNE
04 – Finland, Hyvinkää Rockfest
11 – UK, Donington, Download Festival
13 – Northern Ireland, Belfast, Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival
16 – Belgium, Dessel Graspop
18 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Copenhell
20 – Czech Republic, Prague Sinobo Stadium
23 – Norway, Oslo, Tons Of Rock
26 – France, Paris, La Defense Arena
27 – Netherlands, Arnhem Gelredome
30 – Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion
JULY
02 – Germany, Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium
04 – Germany, Berlin Waldbühne
07 – Italy, Bologna Sonic Park
09 – Germany, Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen
10 – Austria, Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air
20 – Germany, Bremen Bürgerweide
22 – Sweden, Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium
24 – Poland, Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
26 – Germany, Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
29 – Spain, Barcelona, Olympic Stadium
31 – Portugal, Lisbon, Estadio Nacional
Earlier this month, Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith said they have some “very, very exciting” things in the pipeline for their fans to enjoy. He said they’ve been working on something that will leave fans “delighted” when it’s revealed.
Smith told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk: “I think it’ll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that’s all I can say, really … But I think the fans are gonna be delighted.”
Iron Maiden’s last album was 2015’s ‘The Book Of Souls‘.