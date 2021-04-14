Iron Maiden reschedule European ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour to 2022

Iron Maiden have rescheduled their European ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – see new dates for 2022 below.

The metal legends’ manager Rod Smallwood said in a statement: ​“Naturally the band are hugely disappointed; a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take.

“They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same. As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart.”

Tickets for Maiden’s rescheduled shows remain valid. Some venues have changed – get all the information here.

‘The Legacy Of The Beast’ European tour 2022:

JUNE

04 – Finland, Hyvinkää Rockfest

11 – UK, Donington, Download Festival

13 – Northern Ireland, Belfast, Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival

16 – Belgium, Dessel Graspop

18 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Copenhell

20 – Czech Republic, Prague Sinobo Stadium

23 – Norway, Oslo, Tons Of Rock

26 – France, Paris, La Defense Arena

27 – Netherlands, Arnhem Gelredome

30 – Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion

JULY

02 – Germany, Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium

04 – Germany, Berlin Waldbühne

07 – Italy, Bologna Sonic Park

09 – Germany, Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen

10 – Austria, Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air

20 – Germany, Bremen Bürgerweide

22 – Sweden, Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium

24 – Poland, Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

26 – Germany, Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

29 – Spain, Barcelona, Olympic Stadium

31 – Portugal, Lisbon, Estadio Nacional

Earlier this month, Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith said they have some “very, very exciting” things in the pipeline for their fans to enjoy. He said they’ve been working on something that will leave fans “delighted” when it’s revealed.

Smith told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk: “I think it’ll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that’s all I can say, really … But I think the fans are gonna be delighted.”

Iron Maiden’s last album was 2015’s ‘The Book Of Souls‘.