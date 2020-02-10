Iron Maiden say they’re “never going to fucking retire”

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has said the band are “never going to fucking retire” at an event with fans.

Speaking at ‘What Does This Button Do?’ – Dickinson’s one-man speaking show which included a Q&A with fans – Dickinson was asked by a fan what will happen after the current members retire.

Dickinson replied: “There’s always hope…there’ll be a whole load of Iron members. We won’t have…fucking holograms. You know what I mean? You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us.

“…Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work…It’ll never happen, because we’re never going to fucking retire.”

Last month, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain seemingly teased that new music could be on the way from the metal veterans.

The long-serving sticksman has refused to confirm a follow-up to 2015’s ‘Book of Souls’, but says fans should pay close attention to the band’s official website.

He told BackstageAxxess: “Watch this space: IronMaiden.com. That’s all I’ve gotta say.”

Meanwhile, the band’s guitarist Adrian Smith recently joined forces with Tool’s Justin Chancellor and System Of A Down’s Shavo Odadjian for a star-studded jam session.

The trio joined forces last weekend as part of an apparent birthday celebration for Smith’s wife Nathalie – with Odadjian sharing photos from the session on Instagram.