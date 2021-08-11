Iron Maiden share short film about the creation of new album ‘Senjutsu’

Iron Maiden have released a short film to detail the creation of their new album ‘Senjutsu’.

The metal icons returned last month (July 15) with their first new track in six years. The band subsequently confirmed that their 17th studio album, ‘Senjutsu’, will arrive this September.

The film sees bassist Steve Harris, frontman Bruce Dickinson and producer Kevin Shirley discussing the record on location at Paris’ Guillaume Tell Studio, where the band also recorded 2015’s ‘The Book of Souls’.

“It’s been a very, very good experience,” said Bruce.

“I think this is a better album than Book Of Souls. I really do. I haven’t heard it all back yet because I’ve been in the middle of doing it.”

I think it’s more complex than Book Of Souls,” he adds. “It’s certainly more varied. And I think there’ll be a genuine couple of surprises. There’s one of two songs that’ll have people going, ‘Eh? Is that Iron Maiden?'”

Harris adds: “It’s part of the beauty of doing a new album. We never know what we’re going to do, there’s no preconceived idea about what to do and it just is what it is. It’s a representation of where we are at any given time.”

Dickinson recently revealed that he recorded part of the new Iron Maiden album while on crutches.

Speaking to Kerrang!, the veteran musician said he was on crutches following an injury to his Achilles tendon.