Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces spoken word UK tour

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a spoken word UK tour.

The run of shows, which will kick off in Brighton in August, will feature a “cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits” from the frontman.

Each show will be split into two parts, with the first part seeing Dickinson taking the audience through “a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective”.

He’ll also offer “plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes”, with the show set to include photographs, videos and the prospect of Dickinson “sometimes even erupting into song a-capella to illustrate a point”.

The second part of the show will be devoted entirely to a Q&A session with the audience, who “can pose questions on any subject whatsoever” to Dickinson.

Tickets for Dickinson’s spoken word tour go on sale at 10am on Thursday (April 29) from here, and you can see the dates for the An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour below.

August

1 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

4 – The Lowry, Salford

5 – St George’s Hall, Bradford

8 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

9 – The Alexandra, Birmingham

10 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Earlier this month Iron Maiden rescheduled the European dates of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour to 2022.