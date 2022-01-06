Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is working on a new solo album

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has announced that he is working on a new solo album.

The frontman said he has already made a start on the follow up to 2005’s ‘Tyranny Of Souls’ with long term collaborater Roy ‘Z’ Ramirez but he is still some way off completing the record.

He went on to say that he is planning on finishing the record after he has completed his spoken word tour in the US.

“I am obviously coming over to [America to] do the one-man [spoken-word] show [beginning in late January],” he told Loudwire.

“When I get to the end of the one-man show thing at the end of March, then the idea is I’ve got about three weeks cooling my heels somewhere. I’ll lie down in a darkened room for a couple of days and recover from the tour and then put my singing head on and go and have a chat with Roy, because we’ve already got a bunch of material, but we need to organise it a little bit.

“We have demos and everything, but we need to organise it a bit more properly and be a bit more serious about it – maybe write a few more tunes. And then basically leave it down to Roy. [Once] we’ve got what we wanna do, he can go off and start doing backing tracks and things like that.”

Dickinson also said his work on the record won’t affect Maiden’s forthcoming 2022 tour plans.

He added: “Obviously, I’m gonna be going out on tour with Maiden [later in the year], but we made ‘Tyranny Of Souls’ that way. ‘Tyranny Of Souls’ was done not exactly remotely – well, kind of remotely in that I wasn’t physically present when some of the backing tracks were done but he sent me the backtracks and I listened to them and went, ‘These are cool.’ And some of them I wrote the words to the backtracks, and the tunes and everything.

“And some of them we had already done. So mixing and matching like that sometimes gets great results.”

Meanwhile, Dickinson recently admitted he doesn’t “really get” Drake after Iron Maiden went head-to-head with the rapper in a chart battle earlier this year.