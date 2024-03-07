Iron & Wine share ‘All In Good Time’ with Fiona Apple and announce 2024 UK and European tour

Iron & Wine have shared the emotive single ‘All In Good Time’ featuring a rare appearance from Fiona Apple, and announced tour dates for the UK and Europe.

Check out the single and find ticket details below.

Shared today (March 7), the new single comes as the latest teaser for the band’s upcoming seventh album ‘Light Verse’. It is set for release on Sub Pop on April 26, and has already been previewed by the release of lead single ‘You Never Know’.

Titled ‘All In Good Time’, the second taster of the LP sees the band join forces with Fiona Apple for a solemn, stripped-back song, which explores themes of betrayal and patience.

“All in good time, I gave it my best/ I was alone ’til I found myself/ Grew up to be a man more or less/ All in good time,” sings Sam Beam in the opening lines, before Apple chimes in: “All in good time, I drifted away/ I ran my mouth ’til I’d nothing to say/ You broke my heart, then I was okay/ All in good time.”

“Her voice is a miracle that sounds like both a sacrifice and a weapon at the same time,” said Beam of working with the ‘90s legend (via Stereoboard).

Check out the moving track in full below, and visit here to pre-order the album.

As well as sharing the latest preview of their seventh album, Iron & Wine have also announced details of a UK and European tour, which is set to kick off later this year.

Comprising of 16 shows – eight of which are in the UK – the new run of dates will run through the latter half of the year, and follow a previously-scheduled North American leg of the tour.

Starting two months after they wrap up the US shows in Nashville (August 24), the first of the new dates will take place at the Mandela Hall in Belfast on October 22, followed by a slot at the Vicar Street venue in Dublin the next day.

From there, the UK shows run up until the end of the month and comprise shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London, before wrapping up at the Junction in Cambridge on October 31.

The European tour dates all take place throughout the first half of November, and launch with an opening night in Copenhagen. Other gigs across the continent include shows in Stockholm, Oslo, Hamburg, Amsterdam and more, and come to a close with a show in Antwerp on November 15.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 8) at 10am local time. Visit here to buy yours and check out a full list of new tour dates below.

Iron & Wine’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

22 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

23 – Dublin, Vicar Street

25 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

26 – Manchester, New Century Hall

27 – Bristol, SWX

29 – Birmingham, Town Hall

20 – London, Palladium

31 – Cambridge, Junction

NOVEMBER

4 – Copenhagen, Dr Koncerthuset (Denmark)

5 – Stockholm, Gota Lejon (Sweden)

6 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall (Norway)

7 – Gothenburg, Pustervik (Sweden)

9 – Hamburg, Fabrik (Germany)

12 – Cologne, Burgerhaus Stollwerck (Germany)

14 – Amsterdam, Paradiso (Netherlands)

15 – Antwerp, De Roma (Belgium)

The appearance by Fiona Apple on the track marks one of her first public appearances since she provided music for a PSA for the National Courtwatch Network last year.

She has become an outspoken advocate of court watching over the past few years and explained in the short film what the constitutionally enshrined tradition involves, while also encouraging Americans to get involved.