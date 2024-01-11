Is a Billie Eilish and Bring Me The Horizon collab on the way?

Fans are convinced that Bring Me The Horizon may have a collaboration with Billie Eilish on the way.

The rumours that the two may be joining forces come following a comment frontman Oli Sykes left on the singer’s recent Instagram post.

The update saw Eilish post a picture of herself and brother/collaborator Finneas at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 – where she took home the award for Best Song for her Barbie track, ‘What Was I Made For?’.

While countless fans took to the comment section to congratulate her on the win, Sykes on the other hand left a more cryptic message in response – simply writing “limousine” on the post.

Eagle-eyed fans have been quick to pick up on the comment, and noticed that it relates to the name of one of the tracks from their long-awaited new album ‘POST HUMAN NeX GEn’ – perhaps meaning that Eilish will appear on the song.

“Hearing that Billie Eilish might be on the next BMTH album has me jumping in my room like a schoolgirl. Not the colab we expected but the collab we needed,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter at the rumour.

Another added: “I’d actually love to see Billie Eilish collab with BMTH. Maybe even more in the alternative rock scene, I do honestly think she’d suit it.”

“If the BMTH and Billie Eilish rumours are true I will physically explode,” a third agreed, while elsewhere someone said that the excitement of the potential collaboration is sending them “over the edge”.

The tracklist of ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ was teased by BMTH as they kicked off their UK tour earlier this week, with an opening night at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Speaking with an AI character on the screen behind him, Sykes began sharing teasers of the upcoming songs, as well as a couple of seconds of each track.

The moment also saw MP3 player on the screens reveal an upcoming song called ‘Bullet With My Names On’ featuring what appears to be a guest appearance from Underoath. Check out the clip below.

If the track ‘Limousine’ does turn out to feature Eilish, it will mark the second time that the Sheffield band have made a nod towards the singer.

Back in 2019, the members shared their love of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer by performing a live, acoustic cover of her song, ‘When The Party’s Over’. The stripped-back take on the Eilish track was recorded for BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac.

As for the new album, earlier this week, BMTH confirmed that ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ will come out this summer.

Initially, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ was scheduled to drop last September, following being announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival.

However, frontman Oli Sykes later confirmed that the album was being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

Describing what fans can expect from the songs, Sykes told NME: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in-your-face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.”

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished,” he added. “I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

Last week, the band dropped ‘Kool-Aid’ – the latest teaser of the album, following on from previous singles ‘DArkSide’, ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’. It also marked the first release from the band since the sudden departure of their longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish at the end of December.

In a four-star review of their opening night in Cardiff, NME described the show as “a blistering comeback statement” that proved BMTH were “still at their best”.

The tour will resume tomorrow (January 12) with a show in Birmingham, and you can find any remaining tickets to the upcoming shows here.