Is André 3000 working on a new album with Dr Dre?

André 3000 is rumoured to be working on a new record with Dr Dre after a US hip-hop star seemingly revealed their collaboration.

Los Angeles’ Thurz was being interviewed on the Real 92.3-FM’s Homegrown Radio show in Los Angeles when he spoke about the experience of working with Dre in the studio.

While discussing the famous faces that drop by when recording with a hip-hop icon like Dre, he seemingly let slip that the Outkast legend had made an appearance himself.

“3 Stacks (Andre 3000) was in there,” he said.

When asked by host DJ Hed if new music is on the horizon, he responded: “He’s got an album.”

Thurz added: “He played a lot of ideas that sound like an album to me so I’m just jumping to conclusions. He played a lot of cool ideas … yeah, he’s making music. He’s like one of my favourite rappers.”

If true, it would mark Andre’s first solo album to date. In 2018, he release the ‘Look Ma, No Hands’ EP which focused on his relationship with his parents.

It features ‘Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)’ which consists of a sole piano, while the titular track is a 17-minute long jazz piece.

Earlier this year, he also starred in the sci-fi drama ‘High Life’ alongside actor Robert Pattinson.