IU’s ‘Celebrity’ was the most popular song of 2021 in South Korea

IU’s ‘Celebrity’ has emerged as the most popular song of 2021 in South Korea.

The Gaon Music Chart, the South Korean equivalent of the Billboard charts, has published its year-end Digital Chart of 2021, based on an aggregate of downloads, streaming and background music component charts. IU’s hit single ‘Celebrity’, from her fifth studio album ‘LILAC’, has emerged as the year’s most popular song.

‘Celebrity’, which has a score of over 888million, is only one of two IU releases to have made it to the chart’s Top Five. The other is ‘Lilac’, from the same album, coming in at Number Four with a score of nearly 702million.

Advertisement

Other songs that made it to the top five of the chart include Brave Girls‘ ‘Rollin’ at Number Two, BTS‘ ‘Dynamite’ at Number Three and aespa‘s ‘Next Level’ at Number Five. These tracks managed to amass scores of approximately 821million, 740 million and 695million, respectively.

Meanwhile, IU had recently dropped a brand-new special mini-album titled ‘Pieces’ late last month, consisting of unreleased songs from her previous albums. In a video that dropped prior to the release of the record, IU explained that each song from the album had been gathered to form “pieces” of a picture.

“While each of these songs are precious to me, rather than forming their own complete pictures, I thought it was fitting to put them together to create one image,” said the singer.

Early last month, ‘LILAC’ had won Album of The Year at the Melon Music Awards 2021. In the same night, IU also won Artist of The Year and Best Female Solo. She had also won Best Female Artist and Best Vocal Performance for the single ‘Celebrity’ at the recent Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021.