Ok....

Halsey is broadcasting herself painting onto a canvas in what appears to be a promotional stunt for her third album, ‘Manic’.

The ‘Without Me’ singer gave fans less than a 30-minute warning today (September 12) that they would be able to watch a video or stream music at 1.17pm PST (9.17pm BST) via manicthealbum.com.

The link she posted opens to a live video of her painting (at the time of writing there is no audio). Fans have speculated in comments beneath the video that the artwork in progress will be the album cover for ‘Manic’ – or the cover for what looks to be a new single called ‘Graveyard’ that drops tomorrow (September 13).

Halsey, who has bipolar disorder, revealed to Rolling Stone in June that she had written an entire album while in a manic state.

The album is a sampling of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic,” she said. “It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

She added that the previously untitled ‘Manic’, which follows 2015’s ‘Badlands’ and 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, is an “exploration of l’appel du vide, which is French for ‘the call of the void’.

“It’s that thing in the back of our minds that drives us to outrageous thoughts. Like when you’re driving a car and you’re like [she mimics cutting the wheel], or you’re on top of a building, and you’re like, ‘What if I just jump?’ You are controlled by those impulses rather than logic and reason.”

Fans may deduce that Halsey’s live stunt is an artistic representation of the experience of being in a manic state.

In related news, last month the singer said it’s a miracle that she hasn’t killed herself yet.

Speaking at the Capitol Congress conference in Hollywood, the 24-year-old pop star discussed her upcoming 25th birthday, saying: “I didn’t think I was going to be alive that long.”

This is a developing story