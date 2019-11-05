Is Harry Styles being lined up for Glastonbury next year?
There's only one direction to Worthy Farm...
Harry Styles could be set to make his Glastonbury debut, amid reports that he’s being lined up for a slot at Worthy Farm next year.
The former One Direction star could become the first member of the boy band to play the iconic festival, with organisers thought to be keen to secure him for the 50th anniversary next June.
A source told the Daily Star: “Harry’s solo career is a huge departure from the pop stuff he did with One Direction. There’s a genuine respect for the music he’s making and festival organisers know he can pull in the crowds.”
It comes as the ‘Sign of The Times’ singer gears up to release his second album ‘Fine Line’ on December 13,two and a half years after his debut self-titled record.
Last month the pop star returned with new single ‘Lights Up’ – his first new music in two years – complete with a moody video.
He could also cement his status as a Hollywood star too, after recently admitting that he is keen to play James Bond.
He told Hits Radio: “Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t [want to be Bond]?
“I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”
Styles also recently confirmed that he was offered the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s forthcoming live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid, but turned down the role because his upcoming plans for his music didn’t align with the film’s production schedule.