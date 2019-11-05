Is Harry Styles being lined up for Glastonbury next year?

There's only one direction to Worthy Farm...

Harry Styles could be set to make his Glastonbury debut, amid reports that he’s being lined up for a slot at Worthy Farm next year.

The former One Direction star could become the first member of the boy band to play the iconic festival, with organisers thought to be keen to secure him for the 50th anniversary next June.

A source told the Daily Star: “Harry’s solo career is a huge departure from the pop stuff he did with One Direction. There’s a genuine respect for the music he’s making and festival organisers know he can pull in the crowds.”

It comes as the ‘Sign of The Times’ singer gears up to release his second album ‘Fine Line’ on December 13,two and a half years after his debut self-titled record.