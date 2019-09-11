Is Jennifer Lopez being lined up to headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

"If they gave me that opportunity, I would take it and I would try to do something [special]"

Jennifer Lopez has hinted that she could be set to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This year’s Super Bowl LIV is being staged in Miami, where the singer currently lives and according to Entertainment Weekly, she is close to signing a deal to headline the event.

Earlier today (September 11), Lopez appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where Ryan Seacrest asked her about the Super Bowl. “I don’t know!” she said. “I know everybody’s asking me, they’re starting to think that I’m telling people things, I’m not! I don’t know anything yet. In theory, yes it would be [great to say yes to the offer]. It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years and it would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.” You can watch the clip below.

Lopez also recently told E! News: “If they gave me that opportunity, I would take it and I would try to do something [special].”

Previous Super Bowl Halftime headliners have included Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince, and Paul McCartney and this year’s headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently starring in stripper revenge flick, Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Cardi B.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie is based on a true story about female strippers who teamed up to con wealthy Wall Street men out of money.

NME described the movie as “a gang of strippers rinsing the wallets of clueless Wall Street bankers, this New York epic is one of the most gratifying cinema experiences you’ll have all year”.

It is out in the UK cinemas this Friday (September 13).