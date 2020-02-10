Biify Clyro have teased that new music could be on the horizon, after sharing a cryptic tweet.

Fans on Twitter immediately reacted this morning (10 February) when they noticed that the Scottish rockers have changed their profile pictures and header images to the same shade of blue.

Although the social media activity has arrived without any context to it, fans believe it means new music is on the way as they also shared a tweet, which just featured the same shade of blue.

One user tweeted: “Take my card and just pay for it all please. Album. Tour. Festival headline. A new tee. Whatever the f**k it is. Do it. Thanks.”

Another added: “New album???”

It comes after the band previously confirmed that a new record will arrive in the first half of 2020.

Speaking to NME, bassist James Johnston said: “I think the first half of next year is vague enough! I can tell you that much without getting locked up. We’ve had the MTV Unplugged album and this year we had the Balance of Symmetry soundtrack album.

“By the time this record comes out it’ll be three albums in three years and I think that’s quite a good return.”

Last year Biffy Clyro released their film project Balance, Not Symmetry, which was directed by Jamie Adams, and featured an all-new soundtrack from the band. It premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in June.

In January, Biffy were announced alongside Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, in the first wave of acts for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which will take place in Dundee later this year.

Returning to Dundee’s Camperdown Park from Friday 22 – Sunday 24 May for the first time since 2006, fans can also expect performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris and AJ Tracey.

Biffy’s Simon Neil said: “We are delighted to be appearing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. We have had a wonderful relationship with Radio 1 over the years and it is always a highlight to play at the festival. We cannot wait!!”