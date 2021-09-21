Isle Of Wight Festival announce dates and ticket details for 2022

After holding its delayed 2021 edition this weekend (September 17-19), the Isle Of Wight Festival has announced dates and ticket details for its 2022 festival – get all you need to know below.

Isle of Wight 2021 was originally set to take place from June 17-20, but it was then pushed back to September after it was confirmed that England’s coronavirus restrictions would end after the planned dates.

After its delayed edition was completed, Isle Of Wight have now confirmed that, for 2022, the festival will move back to its traditional June dates, taking place across the weekend of June 16-19 next year.

Early bird tickets are also on sale now for next year’s festival here, and end on Sunday (September 26).

This weekend’s Isle Of Wight Festival was headlined by Snow Patrol, David Guetta, Duran Duran and Liam Gallagher, who shared photos of his injuries after he fell out of a helicopter while leaving the festival site following his headline set.

Earlier in the day, Gallagher had closed the first day at the Isle of Wight Festival with a set that included a number of his solo songs alongside some classic Oasis hits.

Posting on Twitter the next day, Gallagher shared a picture of his injuries along with a post which said: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t [write] it.”

He reassured fans saying he was now “all good” before joking: “Who said [Rock n Roll] is dead. Keith Moon eat your drum skin out. C’mon you know.”

He then shared a picture of a bottle of Estrella with the caption: “What doesn’t kill ya makes ya. TUFF GOING.”

Elsewhere following the festival, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson sparked a backlash from people opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine following onstage comments at the event.

During the band’s set, Wilson shouted out the names of vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, asking fans to cheer depending on which they had received.

He then said: “Let’s hear it for the anti-vaxxers”, which was met with widespread booing from the crowd.