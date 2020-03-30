Isle Of Wight Festival announces new dates and ticket details for 2021

Organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival have announced new dates for 2021 following the cancellation of this year’s event.

Last week, the 2020 bash was axed following the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement the Isle of Wight team said their decision was “unavoidable” and vowed to return “stronger than ever” in 2021.

Advertisement

Now, new dates and ticket details have been announced for next year. The event will take place June 17-20, 2021.

Something to look forward to 🙌 Isle of Wight Festival 2021 – 17-20 June. Save the date! 💃🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/BJdy6XXUjH — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) March 30, 2020

Tickets aren’t currently on sale but those who had bought tickets for the 2020 event can roll their bookings over to 2021 or, as previously stated, claim a refund.

Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol,The Chemical Brothers, and Duran Duran were all due to headline at this year’s event over the weekend of June 11-14.

No details have been released on the line-up for next year at this stage or whether the same acts will headline in 2021.

Advertisement

The event was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year as was Glastonbury, which was also cancelled earlier this month.

The news follows the cancellation of SXSW and postponement of Coachella as the disease continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

SXSW was due to kick off in Texas earlier this month, while Coachella was set to take place next month. It has now been moved to October.