Isle of Wight Festival confirms 2021 line-up after cancelling 2020 edition

The Isle of Wight Festival has confirmed its line-up for 2021, after coronavirus forced the cancellation of the event for 2020.

The iconic festival will return once between June 17-20 next year, with headliners Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran all returning after they were originally booked for this year’s event.

New additions include Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra performing Ibiza Classics, as well as Carly Rae Jepsen, Mavis Staples and The Snuts.

The new raft of names also includes Jess Glynne, who was memorably banned from the event in 2019 after pulling out of her performance only moments before she was due on stage.

Other 2020 names also joining the bill include All Saints, Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Asylums, Balcony, Becky Hill, Donna Missal, Dylan John Thomas, Ella Henderson, Example, FooR , Happy Mondays, James Arthur, James Vincent McMorrow, Joy Crookes, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, LONA, Lyra, Maisie Peters, Maxïmo Park, Megan McKenna, Natasha Bedingfield, New Rules and Primal Scream.

They’ll be joined by Razorlight, Rebecca Hurn, Roachford, Rothwell, Sam Feldt (LIVE), Sam Fender, Seasick Steve, Shed Seven, Sigma (DJ set), Supergrass, The Manor and You Me At Six.

Lionel Richie commented: “I was really excited to be playing at The Isle of Wight Festival this summer and like so many of us I was very sad that so many things have had to be delayed. Obviously everyone’s health and safety comes first.

“I’m now looking forward to it even more and know we’ll all have such an incredible night of partying together. It’s a festival steeped in music history – Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones have all headlined and I’m honoured to be joining the esteemed list! See you all next year!”

Tickets will go on sale from this Monday (June 15) at 9AM, with all 2020 ticket-holders given the option of carrying their ticket forward.