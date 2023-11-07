Israel asks Taylor Swift to help find missing teenage soldier

Israel has asked Taylor Swift for help in order to find a teenage soldier who has been missing since the Hamas attacks.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry took to their official X/Twitter page and tweeted Swift to urge her to help locate Roni Eshel, who was described as a huge Swiftie.

“Putting this message out into the universe with the hope that it reaches @taylorswift13,” began the tweet.

“Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre. It would mean the world to Roni’s family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni’s return.”

🧵Putting this message out into the universe with the hope that it reaches @taylorswift13. Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre. It would mean the world to Roni's family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni's return. pic.twitter.com/GohjuwSZPk — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023

Israeli Swifties are wearing bracelets with Roni's name to Era tour screenings in Israel, to raise awareness and help bring Roni home. @taylorswift13, please please use your platform with millions of followers to help us find Roni and bring her home. pic.twitter.com/iM5xXWtPxd — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023

According to The Times of Israel, Eshel has been in a member of the Israel Defence Forces for a year and two months, where she worked as one of the communication lookouts at an army base near Kibbutz Nahal Oz. She was part of the team of soldiers who watch the cameras placed on the high-tech barrier that was breached by Hamas.

According to NBC News, Israel’s death toll remains around 1,400. The number of people killed in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, according to its Health Ministry.

In other news, Drake and Jennifer Lopez are some of the latest artists to sign an open letter calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Adam Lambert has also joined the pair in adding his signature to the Artists4Ceasefire letter, which asks US President Joe Biden and Congress to push for the decision that would bring “an end to the bombing of Gaza”, with the aim of securing “the safe release of hostages”.

On October 30, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press briefing that Israel would never agree to a ceasefire because it would mean to “surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism” [via Sky News].

He compared calls for a ceasefire after October 7 to calling on the US to agree to a ceasefire after the 9/11 attacks.