“It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help”: Billie Eilish speaks powerfully about mental health for new campaign

The singer has addressed her own experiences before

Billie Eilish has opened up about her own mental health experiences while advocating for a new campaign.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer, who released her debut album in March to much acclaim, has joined forces with AdCouncil for its ‘Seize The Awkward’ initiative which encourages people to talk about their mental health.

In a video interview, the 17-year-old star revealed that she’s still “trying to learn” how to take care of her own issues.

“It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help,” she said. “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend, to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help.”

Eilish added that she thinks it’s important to reach out to friends.

“The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen…even if it’s just a little more comfort, that can really mean a lot to someone, because you don’t know what is going on.”

And when asked about her own experiences, of which she previously revealed to have lived with depression and anxiety for many years, she said: “I’m just dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and I’m trying my best.

“Obviously, I am not a trained professional in anything, I don’t know what I’m doing half the time.”

A description beneath the lead video for the AdCouncil campaign reads: “Nobody likes an awkward silence. In fact, we usually try to avoid it. But sometimes, an awkward silence can be a good time to check in with a friend about their mental health.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: