Calvin Harris already has his hands on Apple’s new Mac Pro

It comes at a hefty price

Calvin Harris has accidentally shared a sneek peak of Apple‘s new Mac Pro.

The superstar DJ and producer shared a video on his Instagram stories, which showed off his studio and eagle eyed fans spotted the new Mac Pro 2019 on the floor next to Harris’ desk.

Harris doesn’t acknowledge the Mac in the footage, but the cheese-grater style design is the same as the machine and seemingly confirms that the chart-topping DJ has been given a trial run with it.

When Apple announced it back in September, it had a $5999 price tag in the US. The Pro Display XDR, a new 6K external monitor with a starting price tag of $4,999, and a Pro Stand that costs $999 are expected to launch alongside the new Mac Pro.

No prices for the Mac Pro have been announced in the UK yet.

Last month, Apple announced AirPods Pro, a new version of the company’s wireless earbuds with added noise cancellation functions.

The earbuds are priced at around £193 ($249), and are now available to order on Apple’s website.

Apple also recently launched the Mac software update Catalina, which phases out iTunes and distributes its functions across three different apps.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Harris revealed that he used to live off whiskey and Greggs pasties during his early years as a live vocalist and DJ.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who said they missed the Scottish artist singing live, he wrote: “The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son.”

Later in the thread, Harris said that Greggs pasties and booze “got me in a right old state” and discouraged anyone from copying his behaviour.