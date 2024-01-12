It looks like Enter Shikari are teasing new material (with David Attenborough?)

Enter Shikari have teased new material on social media that may or may not feature a collaboration with David Attenborough.

Rou Reynolds and Co. have taken to their official Twitter account to share a graphic that shows the date for next Tuesday (January 16). It features the band’s visuals as well as the number “333”. Reynolds also took to his Instagram to share a clip of him singing in what appears to be a makeshift studio.

In the clip, the band’s frontman sings “I think I’m losing my grip” with a cardboard cutout of David Attenborough. “Anyone who’s been in my studio in the last year knows that David Attenborough now lives a solitary but noble life offering encouragement & advice to anyone who steps foot into the vocal booth,” read the post’s caption.

It continued: “Here he is whispering sweet emboldening affirmations to me whilst I was recording a new song that I think I want us to release asap what do yous think?”

Though a collaboration with the British broadcaster and biologist may not be likely, fans have hinted at the potential of a collab with Fever 333 since the number is on the band’s graphic that was posted earlier.

The two bands are also set to head out on tour together next month with Fever 333 serving as opening support for Enter Shikari which will hit arenas around the UK in support of Music Venue Trust.

The band’s latest LP release was 2023’s ‘A Kiss For The World‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Their message is as potent as ever as is the conviction. Amid the bleakness of cost-of-living-crisis Britain, the shot of joy it provides is a welcome tonic, particularly from unexpected quarters. Shikari have already mastered the feeling of the world retreating on their last record; this time, they’re positioning joy as an act of resistance.”

Last year, the band called for solidarity and progress in securing the future of the UK’s grassroots music venues – urging fans and gig spaces to “show the Tory government and the landlord c**ts that our culture of live music is not for sale”.

“Grassroots venues helped us cut our teeth, hone our craft, meet and be inspired by other musicians, and how to be a proper touring band,” said drummer Rob Rolfe. “It was also the platform to help us reach an audience and build our own fanbase.

“It is guaranteed that we would not be where we are today in our career, without grassroots venues – which is why it was a no-brainer for £1 of each ticket from our biggest shows to go to support small venues. If you ask me, this is something that bigger venues should already be doing anyway.”

Rolfe continued: “Grassroots venues are more than just a springboard for artists to go on to bigger things. They can be the heart and soul of communities. They are places where people can find comfort and acceptance that they maybe don’t get in other parts of their lives, and that’s so important in a society where people are growing increasingly isolated. The local venue can often be a safe haven for people who have otherwise had to put up with unwanted stigma, bullying or being unwarrantly vilified elsewhere.”

In other news, Enter Shikari are set to play this year’s edition of Rock For People. They will also play HellFest Open Air 2024.