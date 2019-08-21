It looks like Hillary Clinton is a big fan of Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’

The former Presidential hopeful responded to the singer on Twitter

Lizzo has posted a video on her Instagram of the 2016 Democratic Presidential hopefuls rising for the country’s national anthem, before her own track ‘Truth Hurts’ plays instead, and Hillary Clinton has responded.

The former Senator, First Lady, and the Democrats’ eventual nominee for the election replied to Lizzo with her own lyrics – “I just took a DNA test, turns out…”, stopping short of “I’m 100% that bitch”.