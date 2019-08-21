It looks like Hillary Clinton is a big fan of Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’

The former Presidential hopeful responded to the singer on Twitter
Lizzo has posted a video on her Instagram of the 2016 Democratic Presidential hopefuls rising for the country’s national anthem, before her own track ‘Truth Hurts’ plays instead, and Hillary Clinton has responded.
The former Senator, First Lady, and the Democrats’ eventual nominee for the election replied to Lizzo with her own lyrics – “I just took a DNA test, turns out…”, stopping short of “I’m 100% that bitch”.
Clinton is no stranger to a musical connection. During her campaign for President, she was endorsed by a number of huge stars including Jay-Z, Beyonce and Chance The Rapper, who played a benefit concert for her campaign.
Bruce Springsteen played a set as part of Clinton’s final presidential rally, with Lady Gaga, Madonna and Bon Jovi
also in attendance, while after Clinton failed to win the election Miley Cyrus handed her a thank you note during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
Meanwhile, Lizzo recently revealed that she almost quit music in 2017 after ‘Truth Hurts’ initially flopped in the charts.
The track has since gone on to be a huge hit for the star, and has since reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two years after it was first released.