Slipknot look set to have first UK Number One album in 18 years

The band's sixth studio album may well knock Ed Sheeran off the top spot

Slipknot could be on their way to having their first UK Number One album in 18 years with ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

Released last week (August 9), the metal band’s sixth studio album is “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy,” according to NME writer Jordan Bassett.

The album is currently 13,000 chart sales ahead of Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ in the UK Official Albums Chart. While Sheeran’s feature-heavy fourth album has the edge as far as streaming goes, the masked metallers have sold the most physical copies and digital downloads across the weekend.

If things continue the way they are for the band, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ will become their fifth consecutive Top 5 album. Slipknot’s breakthrough album ‘Iowa’ is their only UK Number One to date, landing on top of the charts in September 2001.

Meanwhile, Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has spoken of his desire for the band to perform smaller shows in the future.

With the group set to bring their new record to these shores for a run of UK dates in 2020, Crahan told NME that fans could also be seeing them in more low-key settings following the large-scale gigs.

Also speaking on the impact of the band’s breakthrough album ‘Iowa’, Clown said in the band’s NME Big Read interview: “I look at ‘Iowa’ as a bit of an anomaly because the world really flocks to that album – and I refuse to believe it’s just the album.”

Clown added: “I am absolutely convinced that it was the environment in the world at that time. That was the music of that time, and the world was in a serious place that we could all feel. And I’m here to tell you that the world is feeling a lot like that right now.

“We never sat back and thought, wow, this feels like that time, let’s make something like ‘Iowa’. This is ‘We Are Your Not Your Kind’ and it’s its own monster, but the world is in a serious state of disarray and we all feel it. It’s agitated. People are agitated. The system is agitated. People are fed up. And it’s feeling really dangerous.”