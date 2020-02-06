It turns out Billie Eilish’s mother voiced video game characters in ‘Mass Effect’ and ‘Saints Row’ series

A composer has revealed that Billie Eilish‘s mother voiced characters in popular video games series including Mass Effect and Saints Row.

Maclaine Diemer, who composed music for the PC game Guild Wars 2, tweeted the revelation that Maggie Baird, an established voice and television actress, featured in the popular Mass Effect and Saints Row series. Baird is also Eilish’s mother.

Look, I really like Billie Eilish and I'm not afraid to admit it. But will I admit that I might like her *more* now that I found out her mom was the voice of Samara the justicar in Mass Effect 2 and 3? Maybe… — Maclaine Diemer (@maclainediemer) February 3, 2020

Writing later that his tweet “blew up overnight”, Diemer moved on to send confirmatory links about Baird to various excitable Twitter users who’d engaged with his comments.

One user wrote, “I think I love Billie even more now”, while another praised Eilish “for not riding that fact” about her mother “to the bank”.

Props to Ms. Eilish for not riding that fact to the bank. Agent: It'll say "Billie Eilish, daughter of the voice actor behind Samara in the Mass Effect series" Billie: No…. It's important I do this…. For myself. — eudaimo (@eudaimo) February 4, 2020

Baird is also a musician and a screenwriter and counts Curb Your Enthusiasm, The X-Files, Friends and Six Feet Under among her acting credits. She also wrote, co-produced, and created the soundtrack for the 2013 film Life Inside Out.

The voice actress portrayed Samara in Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 as a team-mate whom players can choose to start a romantic relationship with. She also voiced various characters in Saints Row and Saints Row 2, including Stilwater’s Resident.

Her voice actor roles in other video games include Battlezone II: Combat Commander, and EverQuest II, as well as playing Anezka in Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, and Amni Rhyza in Rogue Squadron.

