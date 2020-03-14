Italians have begun singing from their windows amid coronavirus lockdown

Residents in Italy have begun singing songs from their windows and balconies amid the country’s continued coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered all citizens to stay at home amid the continued pandemic.

Now, in an attempt to boost morale, singers have been playing impromptu gigs out of windows, and footage is spreading across social media.

Footage of singalongs in Siena, Rome and beyond are going viral on Twitter. See some of the footage below.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

“Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies,” one resident tweeted, sharing a video from the town of Salerno and beginning a thread of tweets to “celebrate the resilience of ordinary people”.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Naples pic.twitter.com/dVdB42AFxW — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Turin pic.twitter.com/fdVJ5PZAr6 — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Benevento pic.twitter.com/J8aMjmu2XX — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

Another has shared a video of Italians singing and dancing along to the ‘Macarena’ on their balconies.

Fourth day of quarantine in Italy: italians dancing and singing to macarena in their balconies pic.twitter.com/SpXgbV2F0V — valeska (@iatemuggles) March 13, 2020

Hey World! I want to make you smile. Do you remember the thrilling cries from Wuhan homes? Look what is happening in Napoli (Italy). Everybody singing local songs from balconies during lockdown. ❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/sqGDQAB1lx — 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜 (@dan_ceres) March 12, 2020

Last night, the British government became the latest to ban mass gatherings as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The decision presents a u-turn in the government’s advice on the outbreak, with Boris Johnson previously allowing schools to remain open and large events to continue after meeting with Cobra on March 12.

Now, with events such as the London Marathon and the football Premier League being postponed, the government is reportedly set to draw up plans to implement a ban that will come into action from next weekend.

Earlier this month, the UK’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said there was “no clear rationale” for cancelling events in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

A whole host of tours, concerts and festivals have been cancelled or postponed across the planet as the outbreak of the virus continues to escalate. You can view a full list here.