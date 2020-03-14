News Music News

Italians have begun singing from their windows amid coronavirus lockdown

Footage "celebrating the resilience of ordinary people" is going viral

A man sings from his window during Coronavirus lockdown in Turin, Italy. Credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images.

Residents in Italy have begun singing songs from their windows and balconies amid the country’s continued coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered all citizens to stay at home amid the continued pandemic.

Now, in an attempt to boost morale, singers have been playing impromptu gigs out of windows, and footage is spreading across social media.

Footage of singalongs in Siena, Rome and beyond are going viral on Twitter. See some of the footage below.

“Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies,” one resident tweeted, sharing a video from the town of Salerno and beginning a thread of tweets to “celebrate the resilience of ordinary people”.

Another has shared a video of Italians singing and dancing along to the ‘Macarena’ on their balconies.

Last night, the British government became the latest to ban mass gatherings as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The decision presents a u-turn in the government’s advice on the outbreak, with Boris Johnson previously allowing schools to remain open and large events to continue after meeting with Cobra on March 12.

Now, with events such as the London Marathon and the football Premier League being postponed, the government is reportedly set to draw up plans to implement a ban that will come into action from next weekend.

Earlier this month, the UK’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said there was “no clear rationale” for cancelling events in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

A whole host of tours, concerts and festivals have been cancelled or postponed across the planet as the outbreak of the virus continues to escalate. You can view a full list here.

