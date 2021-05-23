Italy win as UK gets nil points – here’s all the reaction from Eurovision 2021

Italy emerged victorious at last night’s (May 22) 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with the UK picking up the dread nil points – see all the reaction below.

3,500 fans were also in attendance for the contest as part of the Dutch government’s trial for the safe resumption of live events.

While Eurovision organisers hoped that all 41 competing artists would perform live and in-person this year, a number of entrants, including reigning Eurovision champion Duncan Laurence, pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

At the show, Italy’s act Måneskin won out with their track ‘Zitti E Buoni’. Meanwhile, UK entrant James Newman’s performance of ‘Embers’ scored zero points across the board last night – the fifth time the UK has finished last, and only the second time with a total points wipeout, the previous being in 2003 when Jemini sang ‘Cry Baby’.

See footage and reaction from the show below.

Reviewing last night’s Eurovision Song Contest, NME wrote: “Like this month’s Brit Awards, the whole thing adds up to a welcome reminder of the joys of live performance on a grand scale. Graham Norton’s affectionate irreverence is comfortingly familiar; past winners including Duncan Laurence and Lordi pop up during the interval; and the Dutch presenters do a thoroughly decent job.

“Their MVP: Nikkie de Jager aka YouTube superstar NikkieTutorials, the first trans person to host Eurovision, who has cleverly incorporated the colours of the trans flag into her outfits all week. In doing so, she continues Eurovision’s proud tradition as a stealthy vessel for LGBTQ visibility. What other show offers such an unlikely mix of the sincere and the ridiculous? Eurovision, it really is great to have you back.”

In the wake of the UK’s dismal performance, Bill Bailey has put himself forward to be the country’s entry for the 2022 contest.