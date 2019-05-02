Bastille talk to us about new album ‘Doom Days’ and single ‘Joy’: “It’s an apocalyptic house party”

Watch our video interview with the band above

Bastille have announced their new album ‘Doom Days’ and shared the first single ‘Joy’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Set for release on June 14, the record follows directly on from 2016’s ‘Wild World’ and sees the band exploring the idea of an “apocalyptic house party”. While it sounds understandably dark, ‘Joy’ sees the London band experimenting with gospel choirs to provide one of their most upbeat songs to date.

Speaking to NME, singer Dan Smith explained how the track comes at the very end of the record and reflects the feeling of waking up after a heavy night.

“Joy is the moment at the end, almost that moment of redemption when you wake up on the kitchen floor and all of the anxieties come flooding in,” Smith explained. “Something as simple as a call or a message from somebody can bring you back at that moment and rip the piss out of you, make you feel ridiculous for the state you were in.”

The track also sees Bastille experimenting with gospel choirs for the first time, after last year’s re-orchestrated tour encouraged the band to expand the dimensions of their sound.

“It’s the song that’s most obviously influenced by our re-orchestrated tour. The gospel singers are over the entire track. It’s crazy and to have it as the second most important on the track, that’s something we wouldn’t have done before,” explained keyboardist Kyle Simmons.

“It’s also a relatively happy song, the first in all the albums which is vaguely positive!”

While a full summer of festival shows including a headline slot at Reading & Leeds awaits, they’ll head back out the road in December 2019 for a series of club nights. Check out the dates in full below.

November

29, Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

30, The Sands Centre, Carlisle

December

1, Music Hall, Aberdeen

3, St George’s Hall, Bradford

4, Auditorium, Grimsby

5, Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

7, The Foundry, Torquay

8, Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth

9, Winter Gardens, Margate