It comes after Joan Jett was previously inducted in 2015

Suzi Quatro has hit out at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for failing to honour her.

The veteran singer-songwriter who was the first female bass player to become a major rock star in the 1960s and 70s told NME she was unhappy at never being recognised by the body particularly after Joan Jett was inducted in 2015.

To be eligible to enter the hallowed hall, an artist’s first commercial records need to have been released 25 years ago, in 1994.

“I think it’ll happen eventually – maybe soon now.” she said. “It really is remiss of them. How can they not have me in there? I was the first. And that’s what they stand for. It’s dumb of them but maybe they’ll fix it. I’ve got enough awards to keep me going but I only get annoyed because it’s just disrespectful not to honour the first female to have success. It’s just stupid to me! I’ve stopped trying to understand it!”

Despite her comments, yet again she has been snubbed by the body in the 2020 nominations, with the likes of Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Soundgarden, MC5, Notorious B.I.G and Pat Benatar all being shortlisted.

This year, female artists including Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson were inducted but Jackson used her speech to call for more female nominees.

The event also saw inductee, The Cure’s Robert Smith go viral for his brutal putdown of an interviewer.

Meanwhile, Motörhead’s nomination for a 2020 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame was recently amended to include drummer Mikkey Dee and guitarist Phil ‘Wizzo’ Campbell after they were initially excluded.

Fans can vote for their favourites acts and artists for 2020 via the Rock Hall website here.

The final list of inductees will be announced in January before the ceremony takes place on May 2, 2020.