Grohl loves the wreck-the-hoose-juice

Dave Grohl has won praise from Scottish fans after he was filmed enjoying a bottle of Buckfast Tonic Wine.

After Foo Fighters stormed Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday evening (August 17), Grohl was filmed admitting that he “couldn’t leave Glasgow” without at least one bottle of the infamous ‘wreck-the-hoose-juice’.

In the video, which was filmed by support band The Van T’s, Grohl remarked: “I wasn’t going to say anything but I wasn’t going to leave the city without at least one bottle of this.

“It’s my favourite drink.”

The Van T’s wrote: “THANK YOU TO everyone for coming down so early to see us. REALLY blown away at how lovely you all are!!!!! Also getting the big man Into the Scottish ways.”

The Scottish show came only a day after Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the relaunch of the iconic Club NME at London’s Moth Club. Joined by Rick Astley and bandmate Rami Jaffee, the appearance saw Grohl rattling through a series of Foos hits – including ‘Big Me’, ‘Times Like These’, ‘Everlong’ and ‘Best of You’.