ITZY announce massive 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour

Today (January 25), ITZY revealed the dates and venues for their upcoming 29-date world tour, titled ‘Born to Be’ after their new studio album of the same name.
ITZY’s new tour will kick-off with a two-night concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The following month, the K-pop girl group play three shows in Oceania, as well as one in Bangkok Thailand.
April and May 2024, ITZY play a one-night-only concert in Singapore, before starting the Latin America, Europe and Japan legs of their tour. It’ll feature shows in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and more.
Thereafter, the K-pop girl group will kick-off the North American leg of their 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour, with nine dates in the United States and one in Canada. ITZY’s tour will continue into July and August of 2024, with concerts in Taipei, the Philippines and Hong Kong.
Tickets to the North American leg of ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour will go on sale February 2 at 3pm local time via Ticketmaster.
Meanwhile, pre-sale for ITZY’s London show will be available from February 1 until February 2 via Ticketmaster. General sales will start on February 2 at 10 am local time through the same ticketing merchant.
The dates for ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour are:
FEBRUARY 2024
24: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium
25: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium
MARCH 2024
16: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena
21: Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
24: Sydney, Australia, ICC Sydney Arena
26: Melbourne, Australia, Margaret Court Arena
APRIL 2024
06: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
15: Mexico City, Mexico, Pepsi Center WTC
18: Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena
24: London, United Kingdom, OVO Arena Wembley
26: Paris, France, Zenith Paris La Villette
28: Berlin, Germany, Velodrom
MAY 2024
01: Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Afas Live
04: Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalefre
18: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium
19: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium
JUNE 2024
06: Seattle, Washington, Wamu Theater
08: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
11: Los Angeles, California, KIA Forum
14: Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
16: Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
18: Atlanta, Georgia, Fox Theatre Atlanta
20: Fairfax, Virgina, Eaglebank Arena
23: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
26: Chicago, Illinois, Rosemont Theatre
28: Toronto, Canada, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort
JULY 2024
20: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena
AUGUST 2024
03: Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena
10: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena
ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour will only feature four of the girl group’s five member. Fifth member Lia is currently taking a break from promotional activities, having gone on after hiatus in September 2023 due to “extreme levels of anxiety”.