ITZY announce massive 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour

K-pop girl group ITZY have announced the dates and venues for their upcoming 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour, featuring concerts in North America, Europe, Asia and more.

Today (January 25), ITZY revealed the dates and venues for their upcoming 29-date world tour, titled ‘Born to Be’ after their new studio album of the same name.

ITZY’s new tour will kick-off with a two-night concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The following month, the K-pop girl group play three shows in Oceania, as well as one in Bangkok Thailand.

April and May 2024, ITZY play a one-night-only concert in Singapore, before starting the Latin America, Europe and Japan legs of their tour. It’ll feature shows in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and more.

Thereafter, the K-pop girl group will kick-off the North American leg of their 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour, with nine dates in the United States and one in Canada. ITZY’s tour will continue into July and August of 2024, with concerts in Taipei, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Tickets to the North American leg of ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour will go on sale February 2 at 3pm local time via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, pre-sale for ITZY’s London show will be available from February 1 until February 2 via Ticketmaster. General sales will start on February 2 at 10 am local time through the same ticketing merchant.

The dates for ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

24: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium

25: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium

MARCH 2024

16: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

21: Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

24: Sydney, Australia, ICC Sydney Arena

26: Melbourne, Australia, Margaret Court Arena

APRIL 2024

06: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

15: Mexico City, Mexico, Pepsi Center WTC

18: Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena

24: London, United Kingdom, OVO Arena Wembley

26: Paris, France, Zenith Paris La Villette

28: Berlin, Germany, Velodrom

MAY 2024

01: Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Afas Live

04: Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalefre

18: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

19: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

JUNE 2024

06: Seattle, Washington, Wamu Theater

08: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

11: Los Angeles, California, KIA Forum

14: Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

16: Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

18: Atlanta, Georgia, Fox Theatre Atlanta

20: Fairfax, Virgina, Eaglebank Arena

23: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

26: Chicago, Illinois, Rosemont Theatre

28: Toronto, Canada, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

JULY 2024

20: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

AUGUST 2024

03: Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

10: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour will only feature four of the girl group’s five member. Fifth member Lia is currently taking a break from promotional activities, having gone on after hiatus in September 2023 due to “extreme levels of anxiety”.