ITZY drop flirty music video for pre-release single ‘Boys Like You’

ITZY have released a new music video for ‘Boys Like You’, the pre-release track for their forthcoming as-yet-unnamed project.

The visual shows the girls vying for attention from someone they meet at a Halloween house party, even sabotaging each other’s attempts to flirt with their interest. “Well, you must be going crazy / Thinking I’ll be back, I’m sorry / Cause you’re crying like a baby / But do I look like your mommy?” Ryujin declares in the pre-chorus.

‘Boys Like You’ marks ITZY’s first original English-language track. Before this single, the group released English-language versions of their previous title tracks. The single is also set to be a pre-release of the group’s forthcoming project, though details and an exact date for ITZY’s new record have not yet been released.

‘Boys Like You’ also marks the group’s second release of the year. Three months prior, ITZY released their fifth mini-album ‘Checkmate’, which was led by the single ‘Sneakers’. That record included an English-language version of the title track, alongside B-sides ‘Rac3r’, ‘What I Want’, ‘Free Fall’, ‘365’ and ‘Domino’.

Apart from their musical projects, ITZY are also set to embark on their first-ever world tour later this year. The tour, in support of mini-album ‘Checkmate’, will see the group perform in eight cities in the US before holding performances in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok.