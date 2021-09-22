ITZY drop music video teasers for ‘Loco’ and ‘Swipe’

South Korean girl group ITZY have unveiled music video teasers for ‘Loco’ and ‘Swipe’, two songs from their upcoming album ‘Crazy In Love’.

The 12-second teaser for ‘Loco’, released on September 21, features brief sequences of each member of the group in various settings, from a luxury fashion outlet to a giant cat tower. The teaser is soundtracked by a trap instrumental, ending with a logo for ‘Loco’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Swipe’ music video arrived on September 20. The seemingly self-filmed clip pays homage to video streaming platform Tiktok and includes a compilation of various shots of the girl group taking mirror selfies and posing together.

Both ITZY’s album as well as the music video for its title track ‘Loco’ are due out on September 24. On the other hand, the ‘Swipe’ music video is scheduled to be released the following Monday (September 27).

Other tracks on the forthcoming record will include instrumental versions of every ITZY single to date, including ‘Dalla Dalla’ and their most-recent ‘Mafia In The Morning’. The album will also feature an English-language version of ‘Loco’.

ITZY had officially announced in August that they would be making a comeback with a graffiti-inspired poster teasing the release. Earlier this month, the quintet also dropped a vibrant trailer video for the album.

‘Crazy In Love’ will be the girl group’s first-ever studio album since their debut in 2019. It will also be ITZY’s first comeback since the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘Mafia In The Morning’ in April.