Watch the stunning teaser ITZY’s new mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’

K-pop girl group ITZY have shared a trailer and the details for their upcoming mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’.

At midnight KST today (June 19), ITZY announced their much-anticipated return with their seventh mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’. Led by the single ‘Cake’, the new record will be released on July 31 at 6pm KST/5am EDT.

In the accompanying trailer for the mini-album, the ITZY members pose confidently in streetwear decorated with jewels and glitter, before panning out to unveil the release details for ‘Kill My Doubt’.

The girl group have also released the tracklist for the record, which will feature six songs. In addition to the lead single ‘Cake’, the quintet will also be releasing music videos for ‘Bet On Me’ and ‘None of My Business’. Other B-sides on ‘Kill My Doubt’ are ‘Bratty’, ‘Psychic Lover’ and ‘Kill Shot’.

ITZY’s upcoming title track is notably written and produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, the production duo behind girl group STAYC. The producers are also known for SISTAR’s ‘Touch My Body’, TWICE’s ‘Fancy’ and Apink’s ‘Dumhdurum’.

‘Kill My Doubt’ will mark ITZY’s first release of 2023, arriving eight months after their sixth mini-album ‘Cheshire’, which dropped last November.

In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Gladys Yeo praised the its title track and B-sides, but criticised the “painfully juvenile” lyrics for pre-release single ‘Boys Like You’. She added that “the weaknesses of ‘Cheshire’ are few but glaring”, making it “difficult to overlook in a four-track project”.