ITZY’s Lia unveils original song ‘Blue Flower’ for ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’ soundtrack

ITZY singer Lia has unveiled a new solo track ‘Blue Flower’ for the original soundtrack of ongoing historical-fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow.

On December 18 at 6PM KST, the K-pop idol dropped her Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow OST song ‘Blue Flower’ across digital streaming platforms. A music video for the orchestral ballad featuring scenes from the drama was simultaneously released on YouTube.

“So I’m standing with you / Bearing a blade / Deep in my heart / That can’t be pulled out / Still I’m praying for you / With this painful wound / That can’t be cut down / I’ll embrace you,” croons Lia in the chorus.

‘Blue Flower’ marks the ITZY main vocalist’s second time contributing to a K-drama OST. The first had been the song ‘Always Be Your Star’, which was released in January this year for the 2021-2022 historical romance drama The Red Sleeve. At the time of publishing, Lia is the only member of the quintet to release solo music.

In late November, ITZY made a comeback with their sixth mini-album ‘Cheshire’, led by its title track of the same name. Its release was preceded by the English-language single ‘Boys Like You’ in October.

In a three-star review of ‘Cheshire’, NME praised the record’s title track and B-sides, but criticised the “painfully juvenile” lyrics to ‘Boys Like You’, adding that “the weaknesses of ‘Cheshire’ are few but glaring,” making it “difficult to overlook in a four-track project.”