ITZY’s Lia drops solo song, to continue hiatus through upcoming album and world tour

ITZY member Lia has released a new solo track and announced that she will stay on hiatus through the group’s upcoming release and world tour.

On November 17, JYP Entertainment released a statement updating fans of the singer’s condition, after she went on hiatus this September due to “extreme levels of anxiety”.

“Currently, Lia is experiencing tension and symptoms of anxiety when carrying out scheduled activities. She was diagnosed with anxiety disorder as a result of examination from a specialised medical institution, and she is currently focusing on treatment,” it said, as translated by Soompi.

“After adequate discussion with Lia and the members, it was decided that Lia will be absent from the production of [ITZY’s] new album in January 2024 as well as their world tour in order to consider the recovery of her health as the top priority,” JYP continued.

The agency went on to introduce Lia’s new solo song ‘Blossom’, which was unveiled on YouTube at the same time. The song will be officially released as part of ITZY’s upcoming album in January.

“How was I like? How was I like? / How was I? How was I? How was I like? / The one who hasn’t blossomed / The one who will blossom last,” she sings in the chorus.

The singer also uploaded a hand-written letter to fans on the group’s Instagram account, describing ‘Blossom’ as a song that “is filled with my sincerity that I want to express to fans”, per Soompi.

“I promise to return more improved and healthier, enough to repay the support given by MIDZY during this time we cannot spend together!” Lia added, continuing: “Thank you for always trusting and waiting for me.”

ITZY’s most recent release was their July mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’, which was led by the single ‘Cake’. Other promoted tracks on the record include ‘Bet On Me’ and ‘None of My Business’.