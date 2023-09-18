ITZY’s Lia goes on hiatus over “extreme levels of anxiety”

South Korean singer Lia of K-pop girl group ITZY is taking a hiatus from the group and her activities.

Today (September 18), JYP Entertainment announced that Lia would be taking a step back from all scheduled activities, stemming from concerns over the ITZY member’s health.

The K-pop agency said that the singer is currently “experiencing extreme levels of tension and anxiety regarding her schedules”, in a statement, as translated by Koreaboo.

Advertisement

“She has received medical consultation and examination, and the medical staff have stated she needs stability and treatment,” JYP Entertainment added. “Lia will not participate in schedules for the time being in order to focus on her treatment.”

The label added that the decision for Lia to take a hiatus was made after discussions with the members of ITZY. “The timing of when Lia will resume her activities will be decided after sufficient discussion with her and the members,” it noted.

In July, ITZY made their return with the mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’, featuring the lead single ‘CAKE’. The project also featured the songs ‘Bet On Me’ and ‘None of My Business’.

Meanwhile, ITZY were originally set to perform at KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London this weekend (September 22 and 23). However, the concert has since been “postponed” until further notice.

in other K-pop news, former NMIXX member Jini has teased her upcoming solo EP, titled ‘An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove’, to be released on October 11.