ITZY are lovesick in music video for ‘Mr. Vampire’

K-pop girl group ITZY have released a music video for their new song, ‘Mr. Vampire’.

The music video for ‘Mr. Vampire’ is largely focused on the quartet’s choreography, while they sing about falling in love with a man who has “white and pretty teeth”.

“I was getting tired of it before I met you / Come on and bite me, Mr. Vampire / Ask me one by one, Mr. Vampire / Good, we’re a match made in heaven,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Mr. Vampire’ is the second pre-release group single from ITZY’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Born to Be’. In mid-December, the girl group also dropped a music video for the first pre-release single, ‘Born to Be’.

Aside from the two group songs, the four active members of ITZY also dropped music videos for their solo tracks: Yeji’s ‘Crown on My Head’, Ryujin’s ‘Run Away’, Chaeryeong’s ‘Mine’ and Yuna’s ‘Yet, But’.

Their second studio album ‘Born to Be’ will be released on January 8 at 6pm KST, alongside a music video for the title track ‘Untouchable’.

The record will be ITZY’s first without member Lia, who has been on a hiatus since September 2023 due to “extreme levels of anxiety”. However, she will be include on the album through the solo song ‘Blossom’, which was originally released in November 2023.