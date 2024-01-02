NewsMusic News

ITZY are lovesick in music video for ‘Mr. Vampire’

Their second studio album 'Born to Be' comes out next week

By Puah Ziwei
itzy born to be music video
ITZY's Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. Credits: Ezra Acayan via Getty.

K-pop girl group ITZY have released a music video for their new song, ‘Mr. Vampire’.

The music video for ‘Mr. Vampire’ is largely focused on the quartet’s choreography, while they sing about falling in love with a man who has “white and pretty teeth”.

“I was getting tired of it before I met you / Come on and bite me, Mr. Vampire / Ask me one by one, Mr. Vampire / Good, we’re a match made in heaven,” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Mr. Vampire’ is the second pre-release group single from ITZY’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Born to Be’. In mid-December, the girl group also dropped a music video for the first pre-release single, ‘Born to Be’.

Aside from the two group songs, the four active members of ITZY also dropped music videos for their solo tracks: Yeji’s ‘Crown on My Head’, Ryujin’s ‘Run Away’, Chaeryeong’s ‘Mine’ and Yuna’s ‘Yet, But’.

Their second studio album ‘Born to Be’ will be released on January 8 at 6pm KST, alongside a music video for the title track ‘Untouchable’.

The record will be ITZY’s first without member Lia, who has been on a hiatus since September 2023 due to “extreme levels of anxiety”. However, she will be include on the album through the solo song ‘Blossom’, which was originally released in November 2023.

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories