ITZY drop summery music video for ‘None of My Business’

K-pop girl group ITZY have released a music video for ‘None of My Business’, a track from their upcoming mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’.

The new clip features the ITZY members lounging around outdoors to beat the summer heat, later coming together to dance to the breezy new breakup song. “It’s none of my business, none of my business / None of my business what you do / Same old repetitive story / We’re falling out, me and you,” they sing in the chorus.

‘None of My Business’ will appear on ITZY’s upcoming mini-album, ‘Kill My Doubt’, due out July 31 at 6pm KST. The record will also feature the song ‘Bet On Me’, which received a music video treatment earlier this month, and the forthcoming title track ‘Cake’.

In addition to ‘None of My Business’, ‘Bet On Me’ and ‘Cake’, the upcoming mini-album will also include the songs ‘Kill Shot’, ‘Bratty’ and ‘Psychic Lover’.

‘Kill My Doubt’ arrives about eight months after ITZY’s December 2022 mini-album ‘Cheshire’. In a recent interview with W Korea, vocalist Lia revealed that the forthcoming record will be based on the “stories and conversations” shared between the group’s members after that project’s release.

“Since our debut, we’ve been sending messages saying, ‘I’m cool’ and ‘I’m confident.’ But there are points where we also feel anxious and doubt ourselves,” said member Yuna. “[With ‘Kill My Doubt’], we wanted to convey a message of overcoming it […] and regaining our confidence.”