ITZY unveil elegant concept film for upcoming return with ‘Checkmate’

ITZY have dropped a stunning new concept film in anticipation of their upcoming mini-album ‘Checkmate’.

The new visual features each of the members individually as they pose against a minimalistic set, confidently gazing into the camera as they fiddle with glass chess pieces. ‘Checkmate’ is set to be released on July 15 at 1pm KST.

‘Checkmate’ will mark the girl group’s fifth mini-album so far, as well as their first domestic release of 2022. ITZY’s last release was their first-ever studio album, titled ‘Crazy In Love’, which dropped last September.

‘Crazy In Love’ was led by the single ‘Loco’, and peaked at Number 11 on the Billboard 200, marking their second and highest-charting entry yet. Aside from ‘Loco’, the album had also spawned hits like ‘Swipe’ and ‘#Twenty’.

In a mixed three-star review of ‘Crazy In Love’, NME contribtor Tanu I. Raj had praised the album for being “conceptually and logically sound in ushering in an era of maturity” for the girl group.

Last week, ITZY announced the dates and locations for their 2022 tour of the United States, in support of their upcoming mini-album ‘Checkmate’. The tour will kick off with a two-night residency in Seoul this August, before heading stateside.

The North American leg of the ‘Checkmate’ tour will feature concerts in eight US cities across October and November, including Los Angeles, Dallas, New York and more. For a full list cities and dates, as well as ticketing information, click here.