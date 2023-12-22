ITZY’s Ryujin lets go of lost love in music video for ‘Run Away’

ITZY member Ryujin has unveiled a music video for her first-ever solo song, titled ‘Run Away’.

Today (December 22), Ryujin released a music video for her solo track ‘Run Away’, from ITZY’s upcoming second studio album ‘Born to Be’. The song will officially be released on January 8, alongside the rest of the record.

The new visual opens as the singer wakes up in a gloomy bedroom surrounded by half-eaten cans of food and empty bottles. Lamenting the loss of a lover, she breaks and throws her furniture around, and puts a record on.

Advertisement

“If you’re afraid, I’ll be the villain / If you really can’t say it, you can blame it on me / Run away, run away, run away from me / We ain’t shinin’ anymore / You can be the pitiful main character, I’ll take the ugly part,” she sings in the chorus.

Ryujin is the third member of ITZY to unveil her solo ‘Born to Be’ track, after Lia and Yeji. The latter released a fiery music video for her song ‘Crown On My Head’ earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Lia dropped a lyric video for her song ‘Blossom’ back in November, after confirming that she would not be participating in the upcoming album and world tour due to her ongoing hiatus.

‘Born to Be’ marks the first time ITZY are releasing solo songs on a group record. The next song to be unveiled will be Chaeryeong’s ‘Mine’ on December 25, while Yuna’s ‘Yet, but’ will release on December 27.

In addition to their solo tracks, the group have dropped a music video for the pre-release song ‘Born to Be’. They will also be unveiling a music video for another group song titled ‘Mr. Vampire’ on January 2.