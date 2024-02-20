ITZY, Stray Kids, NMIXX and J.Y. Park drop new song, ‘Like Magic’

Four JYP Entertainment artists – namely ITZY, Stray Kids, NMIXX and J.Y. Park – have released a new collaboration, ‘Like Magic’.

‘Like Magic’ is performed by ITZY, Stray Kids, NMIXX and J.Y. Park, all four of whom are signed under K-pop agency JYP Entertainment. The last of which is also notably the founder and namesake of the company.

The song, which dropped alongside a futuristic music video, is in collaboration with Coca-Cola, as part of promotional efforts for the brand’s new zero-sugar drink called Coca-Cola K-Wave, per The Korea Times.

Advertisement

The limited-edition Coca-Cola K-Wave, which is being described as “a burst of fruity-flavoured K-Pop magic” per Lifestyle Asia, will be available in 36 countries across the globe, including the US, Korea, Japan, France and Singapore, among others.

Per The Korea Times, a four-can “Specialty Box” of the new Coke flavour will grant buyers with “exclusive streaming access to the Coca-Cola K-Wave concert in Incheon”. Details about the concert have yet to be announced.

“Our limited-edition product will provide innovative experiences to our fans who have a craving for K-pop,” Kwon Jung-hyun, a brand manager at Coca-Cola Korea, told The Korea Times. “The special edition product will also shed new light on K-pop’s influence on other cultures.”

The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar K-Wave Limited Edition Specialty Box is priced at US$8.95 in the respective countries, with end each customer allowed to purchase up to four boxes.

In other K-pop news, IU has released a music video for her new single ‘Shopper’, starring DPR Ian. The song is a cut from her latest mini-album, ‘The Winning’.