ITZY unveil vibrant trailer for first full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’

South Korean girl group ITZY have dropped a brand-new trailer for their first full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’.

At Midnight KST on September 6, the five-member act released the “opening trailer” for their forthcoming release. ‘Crazy In Love’, the girl group’s debut studio album, and its title track ‘LOCO’ are slated to arrive on September 24 at 1pm KST.

In the trailer, ITZY appear individually in different scenes, such as Yeji plowing through a disastrous attempt at baking and Ryujin bombarding a love interest with a series of texts and selfies.

At the end, all five members pose confidently in front of a billboard that reads “CRAZY IN LOVE”. A bouncy hip-hop inspired instrumental littered with ad-libs plays throughout the clip.

ITZY officially announced ‘Crazy In Love’ on August 13, alongside a colourful, graffiti-inspired poster teasing the release. The poster had also revealed that the record’s title track ‘LOCO’ was composed and produced by Galactika, the same production team that also worked on previous hits from the group, such as ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Dalla Dalla’.

‘Crazy In Love’ is the girl group’s first-ever studio album since their debut in 2019. It will also be ITZY’s first comeback since the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘Mafia In The Morning’ in April. In a glowing four-star review of the record, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised it as their “most cohesive project in terms of sound.”

In July, JYP Entertainment announced that they will launch a brand-new girl group in February 2022. The as-yet-unnamed act will be the company’s first South Korea-based girl group since ITZY’s debut.